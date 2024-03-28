Only one candidate files nominations on first day in Kozhikode

March 28, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Only one candidate, M. Jyothiraj of the Socialist Unity Centre of India, submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Kozhikode constituency on March 28 (Thursday), the first day of filing nominations .

The papers were submitted to Snehil Kumar Singh, District Collector and Returning Officer. An official release said that the candidates or those supporting them can file the papers to the Returning Officers or designated Assistant Returning Officers. The Assistant Returning Officer for the Kozhikode seat is Harshil R. Meena, Sub Collector.

K. Ajeesh, Additional District Magistrate, is the Returning Officer for the Vadakara seat and P. Anwar Sadath, Revenue Divisional Officer, Vadakara, is the Assistant Returning Officer. The nomination papers are being accepted at the Kozhikode collectorate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the final day for the process is April 4. March 29, March 31, and April 1 will be holidays. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 5 and the last day to withdraw the nominations is April 8.

