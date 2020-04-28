Only eight COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode now

Only eight persons are right now undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kozhikode district, the Health Department has said.

In a release on Tuesday, the department said that six of them were from Kozhikode district, one from Kannur and another, a native of Tamil Nadu. The number of people under surveillance came down to 1,021 with 33 more people completing the observation cycle on Tuesday. Fifty-three people are under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital. Body fluid samples of 10 more persons were sent for lab tests to ascertain possible community spread.

Meanwhile, the district administration has claimed it is prepared to welcome expatriates who return in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in local bodies have been asked to find buildings to set up corona care centres. Those who can’t be put up at their homes would be shifted to these centres, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao told MLAs in a videoconference.

There wouldn’t be any problems with transportation of cattle for slaughter and the return journey carrying their skin to be used in the leather industry. No restrictions would be imposed on works related to disaster management, drinking water distribution, and construction of drains. There wouldn’t be any bar in collecting clay to be used in the tile industry. The District Medical Officer had been asked to take steps to control overcrowding at the taluk hospital, Koyilandy.