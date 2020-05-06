Only 749 under observation for COVID-19 in Kozhikode

The number of people under surveillance of the Health Department came down to 749 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, this includes 18 people who are at the hospital. Nine were discharged on Wednesday. No SARS-CoV-2 positive cases have been reported here after April 23 and no one is under treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital now. Of the 2,119 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 1,939 are negative. The results of 150 samples were awaited, said a release.