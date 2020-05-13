Only 17 toddy shops opened in Kozhikode

Only 20% of the toddy shops in Kozhikode district opened on Monday after the State government decided to allow resumption of the business during the lockdown period with stringent restrictions.
Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anilkumar said that 17 shops that opened in the morning downed shutters by 11 a.m. Kozhikode district has 205 toddy shops . However, only 85 shops had been sold in the first round of sale in March. The lockdown had halted the sale. Previously, toddy shops were auctioned. But now shops are sold at fixed rates in the first round and at 50% reduction in the second round. Toddy shops would be fully functional after the sale of all the shops, Mr. Anilkumar said.
A.V. Sivadasan , leader of the CITU-affiliated Chethu Thozhilali Union, said that the decline in production was one of the reasons behind shops closing early. Stocks were sold in a flash after toddy arrived in the morning. The government has allowed shops to function from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. An individual was given only 1.5 litres as parcel, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism