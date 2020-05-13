Only 17 toddy shops opened in Kozhikode

Only 20% of the toddy shops in Kozhikode district opened on Monday after the State government decided to allow resumption of the business during the lockdown period with stringent restrictions.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anilkumar said that 17 shops that opened in the morning downed shutters by 11 a.m. Kozhikode district has 205 toddy shops . However, only 85 shops had been sold in the first round of sale in March. The lockdown had halted the sale. Previously, toddy shops were auctioned. But now shops are sold at fixed rates in the first round and at 50% reduction in the second round. Toddy shops would be fully functional after the sale of all the shops, Mr. Anilkumar said.

A.V. Sivadasan , leader of the CITU-affiliated Chethu Thozhilali Union, said that the decline in production was one of the reasons behind shops closing early. Stocks were sold in a flash after toddy arrived in the morning. The government has allowed shops to function from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. An individual was given only 1.5 litres as parcel, he said.