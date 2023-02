February 02, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The online registration for classes X and XII equivalency programmes conducted by the Literacy Mission has begun in Kozhikode district. Course fee will be waived in the case of students from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and transgender communities. Candidates who clear the course will be eligible for higher studies. For details, contact: 04952-370053.