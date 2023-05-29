ADVERTISEMENT

Online registration begins for admissions to 87,809 undergraduate seats in Calicut University

May 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

There are 35 government colleges, 50 aided colleges, 211 self-financing colleges, and 10 study centres affiliated to the varsity

The Hindu Bureau

Online registration has begun for admissions to undergraduate courses in the University of Calicut. As many as 87,809 seats are available in government, aided and self-financing colleges, and the study centres run by the university.

There are 35 government colleges, 50 aided colleges, 211 self-financing colleges, and 10 study centres affiliated to the university. There are 20,071 seats in aided colleges, 8,268 seats in government colleges, 59,142 seats in self-financing colleges, and 328 seats in study centres. As many as 135 undergraduate programmes in various disciplines are on the offer.

Applications can be filed till 5 p.m. on June 12. The fee for the general category is ₹445 and those in the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe category is ₹185. Those who wish to seek admissions under the management quota or sports quota need to submit another application in the respective colleges along with registering online. For details, visit www.admission.uoc.in

