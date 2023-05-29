Online registration begins for admissions to 87,809 undergraduate seats in Calicut University

May 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Online registration has begun for admissions to undergraduate courses in the University of Calicut. As many as 87,809 seats are available in government, aided and self-financing colleges, and the study centres run by the university.

There are 35 government colleges, 50 aided colleges, 211 self-financing colleges, and 10 study centres affiliated to the university. There are 20,071 seats in aided colleges, 8,268 seats in government colleges, 59,142 seats in self-financing colleges, and 328 seats in study centres. As many as 135 undergraduate programmes in various disciplines are on the offer.

Applications can be filed till 5 p.m. on June 12. The fee for the general category is ₹445 and those in the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe category is ₹185. Those who wish to seek admissions under the management quota or sports quota need to submit another application in the respective colleges along with registering online. For details, visit www.admission.uoc.in