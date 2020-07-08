Kozhikode

Online mock test for NEET aspirants

Registration has started for a model exam for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted by the students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on July 22.

Titled “Ncore”, the online mock test is being conducted in association with IMPRINTS, a charity organisation being run by the union and the paediatrics department of the medical college. The question papers are prepared by students from the medical college who scored high ranks in previous years. The last date for registration is July 19. Visit www.imprintscmc.co.in for details.

