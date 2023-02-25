ADVERTISEMENT

Online grooming for drug peddling: six suspected youngsters quizzed

February 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The four girls mentioned in the statement of the 13-year-old complainant yet to be traced

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the city police has quizzed six out of the 10 youngsters who were suspected of having involvement in the online grooming of adolescent girls as drug carriers.

However, the squad is yet to find out any incriminating evidence against them or retrieve any suspicious social media communications from their phones to prove the charges. 

A senior officer attached to the investigation team said the four girls mentioned in the statement of the 13-year-old complainant who was allegedly lured by the 10-member gang were yet to be traced. “Though we checked the admission records in one of the mentioned schools, there were no students in the names mentioned by the complainant. The school authorities also failed to give any supportive information,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A few days ago, one of the suspected gang leaders was arrested by the medical college police following the tip off received by the Anti-Narcotic Cell. According to police sources, the 20-year-old had direct involvement in the online grooming of adolescent drug carriers. His arrest was recorded after several hours of interrogation on the basis of clear evidence.

“In our recent investigations, we have come across several incidents in which students linked to drug abuse are misusing social media platforms to silently grow their network. The change has to be taken up very seriously for appropriate monitoring,” said a senior police officer from the Anti-Narcotic Cell. He pointed out that the Class XI girl who came up with the latest complaint was also trapped through such grooming activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US