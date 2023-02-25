Online grooming for drug peddling: six suspected youngsters quizzed

February 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the city police has quizzed six out of the 10 youngsters who were suspected of having involvement in the online grooming of adolescent girls as drug carriers.

However, the squad is yet to find out any incriminating evidence against them or retrieve any suspicious social media communications from their phones to prove the charges.

A senior officer attached to the investigation team said the four girls mentioned in the statement of the 13-year-old complainant who was allegedly lured by the 10-member gang were yet to be traced. “Though we checked the admission records in one of the mentioned schools, there were no students in the names mentioned by the complainant. The school authorities also failed to give any supportive information,” he said.

A few days ago, one of the suspected gang leaders was arrested by the medical college police following the tip off received by the Anti-Narcotic Cell. According to police sources, the 20-year-old had direct involvement in the online grooming of adolescent drug carriers. His arrest was recorded after several hours of interrogation on the basis of clear evidence.

“In our recent investigations, we have come across several incidents in which students linked to drug abuse are misusing social media platforms to silently grow their network. The change has to be taken up very seriously for appropriate monitoring,” said a senior police officer from the Anti-Narcotic Cell. He pointed out that the Class XI girl who came up with the latest complaint was also trapped through such grooming activities.