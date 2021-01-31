Online global symposium on spices, aromatic crops

An international online symposium on spices and aromatic crops titled ‘Spices as flavours, fragrance and functional foods’ will begin at the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, on February 9.

Experts from over 20 countries are expected to take part in the four-day event hosted by the Indian Society of Spices, Kozhikode, along with the Indian Society of Seed Spices and Spices Board.

According to IISR officials, the virtual symposium will discuss the latest developments in the field of spices and aromatic crops across the globe. Scientists from various parts of the world will present their unique ideas, research activities and cultivation practices in the area, they add.

The scheduled sessions will discuss in details topics such as global production and trade scenario of spices; spice chemistry and functional food; spice processing and value addition; cutting edge technologies for plant head and environment; and food safety. Researchers, development officers and industry officials can attend the event.

The international symposium is conducted with the technical support of scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Research Centre on Seed Spices and Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development. Excellence awards instituted by the Indian Society of Spices for honouring the contribution of people to the spices sector will also be distributed.