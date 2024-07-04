Online fraudsters siphon off ₹15.34 crore from Kozhikode city in past six months

Despite aggressive awareness campaigns by the police and leading bankers against online financial fraud, latest figures released by the Kozhikode City police on Thursday revealed that fraudsters had secured ₹15.34 crore in the past six months alone from various individuals.

Only 10% of the lost amount has been recovered so far by the police with the support of the hi-tech cell.

The amount lost through fraudulent online transactions last year was ₹13.37 crore. Police officers said several bank accounts used for illegal transactions had been blocked as part of measures taken to recover the lost money.

This year, as many as 61 cyber cases were registered within the Kozhikode City police limits alone, indicating a steep rise in the number of online frauds. Last year, the total number of cases was 110, and 25 suspects were nabbed. This year, 18 persons were arrested in connection with various cases.

The latest figures said as many as 948 complaints had been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Last year, 1,029 crimes were registered. Investigations into various cyber crimes will be conducted on the basis of complaints registered on the portal.

Explaining the reasons behind the increasing cyber crimes and online financial frauds on Thursday, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena said the reason for the delayed arrests in various cases was primarily because of the distant geographical locations of the suspects.

Mr. Meena said an aggressive awareness campaign with the support of 227 trained volunteers would be organised in the city. He added that the volunteers were part of various residents’ associations and schools, and they would also extend support to those who fall prey to online fraud.