Online concert on Rafi anniversary

31 July 2021 01:58 IST

The Mohammed Rafi Foundation in Kozhikode is organising a variety of programmes on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

For Rafi music lovers, a live Rafi concert will be available through the official Facebook page of the foundation. Noted physician and musician Meharoof Raj, singer Sourav Kishan, known as Chota Rafi, and Hiba Firoz will take part in the concert.

A quiz competition will also be conducted to create awareness on Mohammed Rafi among the new generation. The foundation is also releasing a directory of its members as well as a book ‘Rafi Nama’ written by Jamal Kochangadi.

As in the previous years, the foundation will financially help 41 suffering artistes on the occasion.