Online competitions for Republic Day

Separate events for students and public

The Kozhikode district administration and the Department of Information and Public Relations are organising online competitions for the public and students as part of Republic Day celebrations.

The competitions organised by the district administration are on the theme ‘My Country, My expectations’ and include film review, reels making, essay writing, Haiku, and photography. There is no age limit.

Entries for writing competitions shall be submitted through the Nammude Keralam mobile application. Painting, digital poster making and fancy dress competitions will be for various age categories.

The district administration will prepare online series on the Indian Constitution, Keralites who were part of its making, quiz series, and allied live series.

The winners will be amply rewarded. For details, visit the official social media pages of the District Collector or contact 98477-64000 or 0495-2370200.

The competitions organised by the District Information Office are entirely for students of upper primary, high school, higher secondary and college levels.

Upper primary students can take part in the poster making competition, while it is poetry for high school students. Higher secondary students shall take part in essay writing competition, while college students have an elocution competition.

All competitions will be on the topic ‘My views on India’s future’. Posters should be made in acrylic or water colours on A-3 size paper. Digital posters will not be accepted. Poems should not exceed one A-4 size paper, while essays should be less than 300 words. Speeches can be a maximum of three-minute duration.

Entries, including speech videos, with a scanned copy of student ID card, shall be mailed to diodir.clt@gmail.com. Mobile phone number should be included. The last date for receiving entries is January 26. For details, contact 0495-2370225.