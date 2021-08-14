Online competitions, bike rides to mark I-Day fete in Kozhikode

Woman bikers under the aegis of CRF Women On Wheels setting off for Wayanad to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Kozhikode

14 August 2021 20:45 IST

Minister A.K. Saseendran to lead district-level programmes

This is not how we could have celebrated the country’s 75th Independence Day. While living with COVID has its own limitations, there are several bright spots in the picture where organisations and individuals are making the most of the available facilities.

Apart from the usual district-level Independence Day parades and official programmes, which are led by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Sunday, the district administration has announced a fancy dress competition to attract young minds. The online competition is for children of 6 to 10 age group. They could dress up as freedom fighters and post photos on social media with the hashtag #fancydresschallenge or post a comment on the District Collector’s post on the topic on his Facebook page before August 17.

Meanwhile, a group of woman bikers in the city chose the occasion of Independence Day to go on a ride to Wayanad. Around 25 riders under the aegis of CRF Women On Wheels set off from Kozhikode on Saturday evening. However, they made sure that each of them are vaccinated or had an RT-PCR negative certificate.

Advertising

Advertising

A club at Chelannur in the district is celebrating Independence Day in a unique manner. Ship Club is organising a 75-km marathon, 75-km cycling, and a 750-metre swimming competition to mark the occasion. Interestingly, the club received the award for the best agricultural club in the district during the first lockdown. Members of the club are also engaged in activities such as kayaking, sailing, boat pulling, and trekking.