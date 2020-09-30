Online collective to organise school arts festival

A group of art lovers and expatriates have come up with an online version of the State school arts festival, which is unlikely to take place this year because of the COVID-19 situation. The Online School Yuvajanolsavam will be organised by Loka Nataka Varthakal (LNV), an online collective of Malayalam theatre artists and theatre lovers across the world in association with the children’s wing of Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam (BKS) during the months of October, November and December. There will be competitions in LP, UP, High School and Higher Secondary categories.
The festival will feature all individual events that take place in usual arts festivals. Group events will not be held due to the pandemic situation. The competitions, to be held in strict adherence of the COVID protocol, will be divided into four sections — Sargolsavam (off stage), Natyolsavam (acting), Sangeetholsavam (musical) and Nritholsavam (dance). The participants will be divided into 22 zones based on their location. All of Kerala and Union Territory Mahe have been divided into 15 zones while the GCC countries constitute six zones and another zone is for the rest of the world. Winners from these zones will compete in the grand finale in December.
Interested students may contact +971 50 661 0426 or +91 98470 96392 on WhatsApp to register before 12 midnight on October 10.
