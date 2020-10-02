Online adalat for senior citizens held

Kozhikode

02 October 2020 00:44 IST

Most complaints pertain to welfare pension distribution

On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on Thursday, the Maintenance Tribunal for Senior Citizens held an online adalat in the district.

Assistant Collector G. Priyanka, who is also the presiding officer of the tribunal in Kozhikode, chaired the adalat in which 25 complaints were considered.

Officials said a majority of complaints were related to distribution of welfare pensions. There were also senior citizens who submitted complaints with the tribunal about the unsatisfactory service by the Civil Supplies Department.

Though the adalat was mainly hosted to consider complaints on maintenance claims, no one turned up with such petitions. Officials said such complaints, if any, would be considered again through the district-level helpline number. Till date, the tribunal received eight complaints related to maintenance, they added.

During the lockdown too there were separate sittings to address the grievances of senior citizens. Officials said three such special sittings were arranged in Kozhikode district alone under the Maintenance Tribunal.

“In Kozhikode district, there are 2,70,000 senior citizens who currently benefit from various special welfare schemes. Many of them get regular medical check-up support, free medicine, legal aid, and counselling assistance,” said a Social Justice Department official.

Apart from services offered by various non-governmental organisations, Local Self Government bodies, and charity organisations, a mobile unit too is functional for those who stay alone, the official said.