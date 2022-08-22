One-way traffic violations rampant in Kozhikode city

No police personnel in many problem spots after 8 p.m.

With some motorists showing scant respect to the ‘No Entry’ boards erected by the traffic police, one-way traffic violations are now rampant in the city, creating a perilous situation for other motorists and pedestrians. Surveillance cameras are reportedly out of order in several locations helping violators go scot-free .

“Earlier, there used to be traffic police officers at problem spots. Now, they are hardly seen after 8 p.m. when most violations take place,” said V.T. Subin, a nurse with a private hospital in the city. He claimed that those who worked on night shifts had a hard time on Kozhikode-Wayanad and Kozhikode-Kannur roads.

Pushcart traders along Wayanad road said norms were usually flouted by drivers of heavy goods vehicles who claimed that restrictions were not in force during late-night hours. Since no legal action is taken against violators, they tend to repeat the offence and set a wrong model for other drivers, they said.

Some local residents of Nadakkavu said reckless drivers used high-beam lights which posed a threat to the safety of other motorists. They also said that speed limit violation was another major concern and vehicles carrying inflammable materials posed a serious threat.

“A lot of ambulances pass through the Kannur-Kozhikode and Wayanad-Kozhikode roads, where one-way rule violators create death traps. Hit-and-run cases are also on the rise,” said Purushothaman Thayyil, a driver with the city-based Active Network Group of Emergency Lifesavers. He said that a week-long drive against one-way traffic violation could make drivers aware of the risks involved and put an end to the practice.