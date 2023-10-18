One-way system sought for private buses on Florican Road in Kozhikode

October 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Local residents have demanded immediate enforcement of one-way regulation for private buses on Florican Road, a vital artery connecting Karikkamkulam Junction to the Kozhikode Bypass at Veda Vyasa Vidyalayam Junction, near Malaparamba.

The demand comes in the wake of a tragic accident on Monday when a private bus rammed a two-wheeler at Vengeri, near Malapparamba, resulting in the death of a couple. The bus is one among the numerous private buses diverted to ply on Florican Road, notorious for their drivers’ recklessness and propensity for exceeding speed limits.

Ever since the National Highways Development Authority (NHAI) closed Vengeri Junction to facilitate the construction of an underpass as part of the six-laning of the Kozhikode Bypass in February, vehicles have been redirected through Florican Road and Krishnan Nair Road, near Karikkamkulam Junction, connecting Malikkadavu. However, several months later, increased traffic on Krishnan Nair Road led to the collapse of a culvert, necessitating its closure for more than a month. It has been reopened now.

K. Ajith, a local resident who runs a grocery shop on Florican Road, said: “The police should take immediate action to reroute private bus traffic via Krishnan Nair Road, as was done previously.”

The 800-metre-wide Florican Road has turned into a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians owing to reckless driving by private bus drivers. At various points along the road, there is minimal space for heavy vehicles to pass through, and yet private bus drivers continue to drive recklessly with blaring horns. “The accident on Monday was just waiting to happen. The entire stretch has become accident-prone,” said Abdul Gafoor, another resident.

Previously, vehicles used the Balussery State Highway from Karaparamba-Karikkamkulam-Thadambattuthazham-Vengeri route to reach the Kozhikode Bypass. Then also complaints about speeding and reckless driving of private bus drivers on this route, from Karaparmba to Vengeri, had gone unheeded. Last month, a private bus ran over a two-wheeler rider at Karaparamba, killing the rider on the spot.

The construction work on the underpass at Vengeri Junction is expected to take over two months to complete. The NHAI had said in February that it would be finished within three months, but as things stand now, it will take another two months