One-time waste removal in Kozhikode to be completed in a month

Waste collection in limbo in city as West Hill plant is filled beyond capacity

The Kozhikode Corporation is taking steps to remove all collected plastic in various wards at one go, as the movement of plastic to the recycling plant at West Hill has come to a standstill.

The plant at West Hill has been overburdened for a few months, as it has been handling collection of waste from wards along with plastic swept up from roads, when shifting of waste to Njeliyanparamba was suspended for work on the waste-to-energy plant.

Konari Advanced Polymers that runs the plant at West Hill had agreed to take up the job until work on the corporation’s material collection facility (MCF) at Nellikode was completed. However, the work took more time than expected, as a result of which, the West Hill plant and the MCF were filled beyond capacity and had to stop accepting more waste.

Bags of plastic waste collected from households and other establishments neatly piled up on roadsides have become a regular sight in the city. And, the public have taken it as an excuse to throw loose bags of mixed waste around such piles, thus defeating the very purpose of scientific waste management. Incidentally, plastic dampened in rain may take weeks to dry up to become fit for transportation.

Considering the adverse situation that may arise with the onset of the monsoon, the corporation has called for tenders for one-time removal of collected waste from across the city as well as MCFs at West Hill, Nellikode, and Marad.

“We have recruited 60 new members to the Haritha Karma Sena and have trained them in segregation of plastic waste. There will be three consortiums working at the three MCFs. Proceeds from the sale of segregated plastic will be an additional income for the Haritha Karma Sena,” said S. Jayasree, health standing committee chairperson of the corporation.

However, it may take more than a month to remove all waste, as waste collected over the last month may amount to more than 1,000 tonnes.