Kozhikode

One more victim of flight crash dead

One more person who had been injured in the Air India Express B-737 flight crash at Karipur died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday.

Aravindakshan, 68, from Tiruvali, died of heart attack on Monday morning. He was being treated for a fractured leg after the flight crash on August 7. He became the 19th victim of the Karipur crash. Eighteen persons, including the two pilots, were killed and 150 others injured when Air India Express repatriation flight from Dubai AXB 1344 overshot and skidded off the runway and plummeted into a 40-metre deep valley while landing at the airport on August 7.

