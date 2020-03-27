One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Kozhikode

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kozhikode district, taking the total number of the infected here to six.

According to a release by District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Friday, the native of Chekkiad reached Cochin International Airport from Dubai on March 22. He travelled by a private vehicle, reached home by night, and was quarantined. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital on March 23 by an ambulance after symptoms were noticed. Mr. Rao said that his condition was stable.

Apart from this, two natives of Kasaragod district and one person from Kannur too are undergoing treatment here after being tested positive for the virus.

As on Friday,10,474 people were under observation in Kozhikode, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said. As many as 150 people were newly added. Twenty people are at the isolation ward attached to the General Hospital and 17 at the Government Medical College Hospital. Six persons were discharged from the General Hospital and seven from the Medical College Hospital. Of the 236 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 198 are negative. The results of 29 others are awaited.