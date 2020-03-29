Kozhikode

One more person test positive in Malappuram

He came from Dubai on March 19 on SpiceJet

One more COVID-19 case was confirmed in Malappuram district on Sunday.

The 41-year-old man from Payyanad, near Manjeri, had returned from Dubai on March 19. He has become the ninth person to test positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram.

He reached Karipur airport on SpiceJet flight SG-54 at 9.30 p.m. on March 19. After formalities at the airport, he went home along with his brother in a car. He entered into home quarantine as directed by the health authorities.

District Collector Jafer Malik said that he was in home quarantine until March 23. He developed symptoms on March 24, and was admitted to an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, at 11.30 a.m.

Mr. Malik said that he had followed a highly appreciable method by remaining in self-isolation.

The Collector has asked the passengers who travelled on flight SG-54 on March 19 to contact the district control room at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

Mar 29, 2020

