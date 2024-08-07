GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more patient recovers from amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala

Published - August 07, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more patient, a four-year-old child, has recovered from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) in Kerala.

Reyan Nishil from Kozhikode was discharged from Baby Memorial Hospital here on August 7 (Wednesday). Hospital sources said the boy was admitted on July 13 with severe fever, headache, and other symptoms. He is learnt to have played in a pond in his neighbourhood. Initial tests showed symptoms of encephalitis and the examination of his cerebrospinal fluid primarily confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri, the infection-causing amoeba. Treatment was started subsequently. Later, a PCR test confirmed the primary diagnosis.

Abdul Rauf, paediatric intensivist at the hospital, said the boy tested negative for the infection on the eighth day of treatment. However, the treatment continued for 24 days. Medicines would have to be taken for another week, Dr. Rauf added.

Earlier, Afnan Jasim, a 14-year-old boy from Thikkodi in the district, had recovered from the infection on July 22. Early diagnosis and treatment proved effective in Nishil’s case, Dr. Rauf said.

At least 12 cases of PAM, including four deaths, have been reported in the State in recent months. The patients are from Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Three patients have survived and five others are undergoing treatment at hospitals now.

