One more nabbed in Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case

He had been absconding for over a year

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 28, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the parallel telephone exchange case on Sunday arrested one more suspect who had been absconding for over a year. P. Abdul Gafoor, 45, hailing from Beypore, was nabbed for his alleged involvement in arranging rental facilities for the illegal communication network.

Also Read
Police suspect involvement of Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case accused in gold smuggling

Police sources said Gafoor forged Aadhaar cards to be submitted as proof for securing the rented building. In the investigation, it was found that the SIM cards used were sent to his Kozhikode address from West Bengal and Assam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Also Read
Prime suspect in parallel telephone exchange case nabbed

His suspected involvement in the case came to light when the SIT led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A.J. Johnson questioned Jurise, the first person arrested in the case.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app