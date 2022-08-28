One more nabbed in Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case

He had been absconding for over a year

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the parallel telephone exchange case on Sunday arrested one more suspect who had been absconding for over a year. P. Abdul Gafoor, 45, hailing from Beypore, was nabbed for his alleged involvement in arranging rental facilities for the illegal communication network.

Police sources said Gafoor forged Aadhaar cards to be submitted as proof for securing the rented building. In the investigation, it was found that the SIM cards used were sent to his Kozhikode address from West Bengal and Assam.

His suspected involvement in the case came to light when the SIT led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A.J. Johnson questioned Jurise, the first person arrested in the case.