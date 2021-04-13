One more held in murder case

KANNUR

13 April 2021 23:41 IST

The crime branch has arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Muslim Youth League activist Mansoor.

Bijesh, a native of Pullukkara, was apprehended by the crime branch team. His involvement was revealed from the images in the CCTV footage obtained from the area adjoining the place where the crime took place. The four accused had gathered a few metres from Mansoor’s house in Mukkilpeedika.

According to police reports, Mansoor and his brother Muhsin were attacked on April 6 at 8.13 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising