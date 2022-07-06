One more held in mob attack case
He is reportedly a Muslim Youth League functionary
The police on Wednesday arrested one more person suspected to be involved in the Balussery mob attack case. The arrested is Kudappurath Mohammed Noufal, a native of Thiruvode. Police sources said the 31-year-old was a local functionary of the Muslim Youth League.
