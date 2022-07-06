Kozhikode

One more held in mob attack case

The police on Wednesday arrested one more person suspected to be involved in the Balussery mob attack case. The arrested is Kudappurath Mohammed Noufal, a native of Thiruvode. Police sources said the 31-year-old was a local functionary of the Muslim Youth League.


