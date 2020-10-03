One more Freedom Food Factory outlet opened in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district jail authorities have opened one more sales outlet in the city for promoting Freedom Food Factory products at affordable rates. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Friday inaugurated the new outlet, which was set up with the support of the Gandhi Peace Foundation.

Jail Superintendent K.V. Jagadeeshan said it was the fourth such outlet in Kozhikode, and it would function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. “Since the beginning, we have been experiencing a very warm response from our customers. Within the last one-and-a-half months alone, we could generate a total income of ₹15 lakh and credit it to the government exchequer,” he said.

There was good response from customers on the first day as about 200 packets of chicken biryani were sold within 30 minutes of the inaugural event. Officials said biryani was put on sale for ₹65 a packet. Most sought after items such as chilli chicken, egg curry, and vegetable curry were also offered at competitive prices.

Mr. Jagadeeshan said the new outlet would have all items manufactured by the Freedom Food Factory at the Kozhikode jail. “Apart from food items, it will have face masks, hand sanitisers, cleaning lotions, mineral water and washing liquids,” he said.

The jail authorities would also consider the online delivery of products. Besides direct sales outlets, separate arrangements would be made to undertake bulk orders for private and public events.

According to the project coordinators, all jail products were priced at a very low rate to promote sales. “We have been supplying chapatti for just ₹2. For chicken curry, the price is ₹25. A bottle of mineral water is sold at ₹10,” they said.