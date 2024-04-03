ADVERTISEMENT

One more files nomination in Kozhikode

April 03, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more person filed nomination as candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Kozhikode district on (April 2) Tuesday. Kunhikkannan, submitted nominations as an Independent candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha segment to Additional District Magistrate K. Ajeesh.

With only two more days remaining to file nominations, most of the major candidates in the district are yet to submit their papers. M.T. Ramesh and Elamaram Kareem, the BJP and CPI(M) candidates for Kozhikode Lok Sabha segment have announced that they are to file their nominations on Wednesday before District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the returning officer for the constituency.

K.K. Shailaja and Shafi Parambil, the CPI(M) and Congress candidates respectively for the Vadakara segment are expected to file their nominations on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The last date to file nominations is April 4, while the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 5. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8. 

