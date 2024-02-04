One more falls victim to online fraud in Kozhikode

February 04, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

Kozhikode

Despite frequent alerts by the police, one more person from Kozhikode district fell victim to a ₹15.25-lakh fraud operated by a gang promising an international consignment of gold and dollars.

Police sources said the latest victim was a woman hailing from Engappuzha village in Thamarassery. She lost her money when she paid the amount sought by fraudsters in different instalments believing that they would give her the consignment on completion of the final payment. The woman was reportedly trapped by fraudsters through a set of well-planned WhatsApp communications.

The chain of incidents began with a seemingly innocuous WhatsApp message sent on December 26, 2023 requesting her to collect a special packet carrying imported ornaments. Later, a courier company also contacted her seeking details of the delivery address. It also revealed details of a few items inside the consignment. The request to make the payment surfaced later as she responded warmly to all previous messages.

According to the police, the woman reportedly made the payments in three different instalments as fraudsters delayed the ‘delivery’ of the discreet parcel citing fake clearance issues on the part of Customs officials. The money was also collected from her in the name of clearing a few complex international technicalities and official procedures.

The police said the woman approached them seeking action as fraudsters again sought ₹10 lakh for delivery of the promised gold consignment. Following instructions from the higher authorities, a Circle Inspector from Thamarassery was entrusted with a probe into the matter. The support of a hi-tech cell was also sought.

