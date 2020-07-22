One more death in Kozhikode district

No entry: The ever busy Mukhadar Beach Road in Kozhikode is deserted after the area was declared a containment zone a few days ago.

KOZHIKODE

22 July 2020 23:19 IST

25 fresh cases, 18 through local contact

A 56-year-old man undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 died on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, 25 persons tested positive for the virus in the district, 18 of whom through local transmission.

According to sources, the deceased is a resident of Pallikkandi in Kozhikode city, who had high diabetes and cardiac problems. He was admitted to the hospital on July 20. He is reported to have contracted the infection from another person in the same area, who tested positive on July 14. His mortal remains were buried at the Kannamparamu burial ground in the city later in the day. This is the third COVID-19 death in Kozhikode district, the first two being reported on May 31 and June 27.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, eight are from Purameri alone, all through local transmission. The other such cases are from Eramala, Ayanchery, Vanimel, and Pottammal in Kozhikode city, Chekkiad, Vadakara, and Madavoor. One of them is a health worker from Kasaragod district. The source of infection in three other persons is not known. Two each of the infected persons had come from other States or abroad.

The number of active cases in Kozhikode is 458. Fourteen were cured of the infection.

Areas in Vadakara Muncipality and 12 grama panchayats have been declared containment zones, apart from a couple of wards in some other panchayats and the Kozhikode Corporation.