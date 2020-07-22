One more death in Kozhikode district

A 56-year-old man undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 died on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, 25 persons tested positive for the virus in the district, 18 of whom through local transmission.
According to sources, the deceased is a resident of Pallikkandi in Kozhikode city, who had high diabetes and cardiac problems. He was admitted to the hospital on July 20. He is reported to have contracted the infection from another person in the same area, who tested positive on July 14. His mortal remains were buried at the Kannamparamu burial ground in the city later in the day. This is the third COVID-19 death in Kozhikode district, the first two being reported on May 31 and June 27.
Among the fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, eight are from Purameri alone, all through local transmission. The other such cases are from Eramala, Ayanchery, Vanimel, and Pottammal in Kozhikode city, Chekkiad, Vadakara, and Madavoor. One of them is a health worker from Kasaragod district. The source of infection in three other persons is not known. Two each of the infected persons had come from other States or abroad.
The number of active cases in Kozhikode is 458. Fourteen were cured of the infection.
Areas in Vadakara Muncipality and 12 grama panchayats have been declared containment zones, apart from a couple of wards in some other panchayats and the Kozhikode Corporation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath