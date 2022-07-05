One more arrested in Balussery mob attack case

One more person was arrested in connection with the mob violence case at Balussery. The arrested is Safeer, an SDPI worker, who had allegedly dipped Jishnu Raj, the victim, in water before beating him up.

The police had earlier arrested nine persons in connection with the case, but a majority of the 29 accused were at large. Earlier, a DYFI activist had been arrested, but the police later clarified that many of the arrested people did not have direct connection with the incident.