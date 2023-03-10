One more arrested for alleged attack on doctor in Kozhikode

March 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday arrested one more person who was suspected of attacking P.K. Ashokan, cardiologist with Fathima Hospital in the city, during a protest against the hospital in connection with the death of a newborn. P.T. Ashraf was reportedly one of the six persons who were accused of attacking Dr. Ashokan on March 4.

The man was charged under Sections 308 (punishment for attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Ashraf who was also charged under various sections of the Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act was remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IV. Two other suspects, Muhammed Ali and Shaheer Fazil, had already surrendered before the investigation team.

