HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more arrested for alleged attack on doctor in Kozhikode

Cases registered against six persons in connection with incident

March 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested one more person who was suspected of attacking P.K. Ashokan, cardiologist with Fathima Hospital in the city, during a protest against the hospital in connection with the death of a newborn. P.T. Ashraf was reportedly one of the six persons who were accused of attacking Dr. Ashokan on March 4. 

The man was charged under Sections 308 (punishment for attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Ashraf who was also charged under various sections of the Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act was remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IV. Two other suspects, Muhammed Ali and Shaheer Fazil, had already surrendered before the investigation team. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.