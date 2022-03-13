Kozhikode

One killed in Kozhikode road accident

A 65-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Kanhiramukku near Elettil in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The victim was identified as K. Chandran. A pick-up van he was travelling in rammed a coconut tree after the driver lost control over the vehicle. Though the man was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, he reportedly succumbed to injuries.


