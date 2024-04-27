GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One killed as tourist bus overturns in Kozhikode

April 27, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A Kollam native was killed and 22 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus veered off the road and turned turtle near a dangerous curve at Mannur near Feroke in Kozhikode on April 27 (Saturday). The deceased was identified as Amal Mohan, 28.

The accident took place at 2.30 a.m. Two of the passengers, who sustained grave injuries including multiple fractures, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for surgery.

The bus carrying 27 passengers was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi. “We are yet to be clear about the reason behind the accident. The driver might have dozed off at the wheel,” said a police officer, who inspected the accident spot.

Local rescue operators, who reached the spot, said Amal succumbed to injuries at the spot as the bus fell on him. The condition of the two passengers was very critical as they suffered multiple fractures and deep wounds, they added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / road accident / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.