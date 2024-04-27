One killed as tourist bus overturns in Kozhikode

April 27, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Kollam native was killed and 22 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus veered off the road and turned turtle near a dangerous curve at Mannur near Feroke in Kozhikode on April 27 (Saturday). The deceased was identified as Amal Mohan, 28.

The accident took place at 2.30 a.m. Two of the passengers, who sustained grave injuries including multiple fractures, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for surgery.

The bus carrying 27 passengers was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi. “We are yet to be clear about the reason behind the accident. The driver might have dozed off at the wheel,” said a police officer, who inspected the accident spot.

Local rescue operators, who reached the spot, said Amal succumbed to injuries at the spot as the bus fell on him. The condition of the two passengers was very critical as they suffered multiple fractures and deep wounds, they added.