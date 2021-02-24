One dead, three injured in fire at Kayalott house

Four in a family were found with serious burn injuries in a house at Kayalott in Chekyad panchayat in the early hours of Tuesday and were rushed to hospital. One of them, Thazhe Kiriyaparambath Raju, 48, died later in the day while his wife, Reena, and sons Stalish, 17, and Stefin, 14, are in a critical state.

The four were discovered with burns by their neighbours who heard noises and checked on them around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday to find the house on fire. The fire was doused with the help of fire service personnel and the four victims were rushed to a private hospital in Panoor, Kannur. They were later shifted to the Government Medical College and a private hospital in Kozhikode, considering their serious condition. Raju passed away at the hospital in the afternoon.

The Valayam police, who are handling the investigation, said one of the rooms in the house was completely burnt and household equipment was damaged. Window panes were found broken. The police said that all the four were found in the bedroom that was destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.