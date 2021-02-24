One dead, three injured in fire at Kayalott house

Four in a family were found with serious burn injuries in a house at Kayalott in Chekyad panchayat in the early hours of Tuesday and were rushed to hospital. One of them, Thazhe Kiriyaparambath Raju, 48, died later in the day while his wife, Reena, and sons Stalish, 17, and Stefin, 14, are in a critical state.
The four were discovered with burns by their neighbours who heard noises and checked on them around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday to find the house on fire. The fire was doused with the help of fire service personnel and the four victims were rushed to a private hospital in Panoor, Kannur. They were later shifted to the Government Medical College and a private hospital in Kozhikode, considering their serious condition. Raju passed away at the hospital in the afternoon.
The Valayam police, who are handling the investigation, said one of the rooms in the house was completely burnt and household equipment was damaged. Window panes were found broken. The police said that all the four were found in the bedroom that was destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath