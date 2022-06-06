One dead as motorcycle collides with lorry in Kozhikode
Another admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe injuries
A young man died in a road accident involving a motorbike and a lorry at Mukkam here on Monday. The deceased, Mohammed Shibil, 22, was a native of Thrithala near Pattambi in Palakkad district, and was travelling in a motorbike along with his friend, when they were hit by the lorry. His companion, Shameem, has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe injuries. The duo were returning home after a film shooting in the region.
