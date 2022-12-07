One-day trip organised for differently abled students

December 07, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Regional Science Centre and the beach were some of the destinations

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled singer Jamsheer Kainikkara entertained the students from two special schools and writer P.K. Parakkadavu inaugurated the programme. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 100 differently abled students got an opportunity to visit major tourist destinations in Kozhikode as part of a free excursion organised by a charitable foundation on Wednesday. Differently abled singer Jamsheer Kainikkara entertained the students from two special schools. Writer P.K. Parakkadavu inaugurated the programme. The Kozhikode Regional Science Centre, Beypore, and the Kozhikode beach were some of the destinations chosen for the trip, a press release said.

