One-day trip organised for differently abled students

December 07, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 100 differently abled students got an opportunity to visit major tourist destinations in Kozhikode as part of a free excursion organised by a charitable foundation on Wednesday. Differently abled singer Jamsheer Kainikkara entertained the students from two special schools. Writer P.K. Parakkadavu inaugurated the programme. The Kozhikode Regional Science Centre, Beypore, and the Kozhikode beach were some of the destinations chosen for the trip, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT