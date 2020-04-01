One COVID-19 patient discharged in Kozhikode

One woman from Kizhakkoth in Kozhikode district was discharged from hospital after she recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, no SARS-Cov-2 positive cases were reported on the day. Five people from the district and three from other districts are undergoing treatment here now for the infection.

Dr. Jayasree said that COVID-19 treatment had been fully shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital. Earlier, both the medical college hospital as well as the Government General Hospital were used for it. From now, general hospital would continue to provide normal services.

A total of 21,485 people are under observation. Twenty three of them are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital. Nine of them were admitted on Wednesday.