One COVID-19 death in Kozhikode; two persons test positive

Kozhikode

31 May 2020 23:28 IST

One COVID-19 death was reported from Kozhikode on Sunday even as four persons were cured of the infection and two others tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

A medical bulletin from the Government Medical College Hospital said the patient hailed from Mavoor. She had hypertension and coronary artery disease. She was admitted on May 25 after returning from Riyadh. Though she was admitted to the intensive care unit and supportive treatment was given, she passed away after a cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, one of the new patients is the mother of an infant who tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The 23-year-old woman had been in home quarantine since May 18 after her arrival from Qatar. Her body fluid samples confirmed the presence of the infection on May 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The second patient is a 36-year-old from Kallachi near Nadapuram. He had returned from Dubai on May 27 and was shifted to the COVID-19 care centre at Vadakara from the Kannur International Airport. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on May 29.

Among the four who recovered from the infection, three had been at the medical college hospital and one person was at the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House.

At present, 33 people from Kozhikode are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Fifteen of them are at the medical college hospital, 14 at the first-line treatment centre, three in Kannur, and one person at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram. Apart from this, three persons from Kasaragod, two from Kannur, and one each from Malappuram and Thrissur are at the medical college hospital. Another person from Thrissur is at the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

Meanwhile, the number of people under observation rose to 7,820, and 2,251 of them are expatriates.