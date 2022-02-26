One arrested with 39 kg of ganja in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Rural police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old man with 39 kg of ganja at Thamarassery. R. Nahas was nabbed from his rented house following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas.

During interrogation, he reportedly told the police that he had smuggled about 300 kg of ganja from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Kerala.

According to police sources, the rented building was used to store the smuggled drug and coordinate local sales. Some local youths who worked with Nahas would also be arrested, they added.