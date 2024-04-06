Once a source of drinking water, Mananchira is now precious part of city heritage

April 06, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mananchira, the pride of Kozhikode, has catered for the city’s needs for seven centuries. The large pond right in the middle of the city has now been unofficially accorded the status of a heritage property, one that tourists make a point to visit while in the city. The water, though still potable, is not used any more and the perimeter of the pond has been secured to preserve it against pollution and unwanted human interventions.

Tipu’s invasion

The Mananchira was built in the 14th century by Zamorin Mana Vikraman and hence the name. It was initially used for bathing, laundry and recreational activities. After Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s invasion of the region, it was used only as a drinking water source and the Calicut Municipal Council in the 19th century followed suit.

However, its proximity to textile factories and other polluting industries, besides unscientific disposal of waste, resulted in the water getting polluted. In fact, the scientists of Central Water Analysis Laboratory and Pondicherry Central University found in 2000 that the water of Mananchira was contaminated during monsoon.

The shut down of the Comtrust weaving factory on its Southern side in recent years has been beneficial to Mananchira. The district administration took an initiative to secure its perimeter by making it part of the Mananchira Square, a park.

Ever since the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) took over the water distribution network in the city from the Kozhikode Corporation, the requirement for water from the pond has been minimal. Until recently, the Corporation used the water from the pond to supply drinking water to drought-hit areas during summer, especially those in higher altitudes. Besides, some individuals made a living by carrying the water filled tanks in pull carts to restaurants in the city. However, neither is needed at present.

“The KWA controls the water distribution all over the city. The water is sourced from either the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir or the Koolimad reservoir,” said Nikhil, Executive Engineer of KWA.

The Corporation sees no necessity in sourcing the water of Mananchira for minor purposes. “We rarely have to distribute water in tankers these days. If at all necessary, we source it from Neelichira, another smaller pond within the city,” said Public Works Standing Committee chairman of the Corporation P.C. Rajan, who is in charge of water distribution. The Corporation had set up a water purifier at Ansari park adjacent to Mananchira a few years ago, which is now out of order after it fell into disuse.

However, the Corporation has made efforts to maintain the pond clean and secure. The civic body spent ₹25 lakh in May 2023 to drain out the pond and clean it thoroughly. The serene waterbody is an asset to the city, as it nourishes the smaller waterbodies in the neighbourhood.