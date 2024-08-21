Onam special markets in Kozhikode to be opened on September 11

The Agriculture department will open Onam special markets at 80 locations in Kozhikode district from September 11, offering discounts of up to 30%. Vegetables and fruits for the markets will be procured from farmers at special prices, with additional benefits for those selling organic produce.

Of the total proposed markets, 12 will be within the Kozhikode Corporation limits. Besides, the Kerala State Horticultural Product Development Corporation and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council will jointly set up 74 Onam markets in the district.

