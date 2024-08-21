GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam special markets in Kozhikode to be opened on September 11

Published - August 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture department will open Onam special markets at 80 locations in Kozhikode district from September 11, offering discounts of up to 30%. Vegetables and fruits for the markets will be procured from farmers at special prices, with additional benefits for those selling organic produce.

Of the total proposed markets, 12 will be within the Kozhikode Corporation limits. Besides, the Kerala State Horticultural Product Development Corporation and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council will jointly set up 74 Onam markets in the district.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / Onam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.