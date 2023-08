August 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Onam handloom mela organised by the Directorate of handlooms and the District Industries Centre, Kozhikode, in association with the District Handloom Development Committee will be held at Corporation stadium premises in the city from August 7 to 28. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the exhibition at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, the National Handloom Day. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed will honour traditional weavers on the occasion.