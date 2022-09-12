Onam celebrations draw to a close in Kozhikode

Nanthalakkoottam performed folk songs on the Kozhikode beach

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode:
September 12, 2022 00:39 IST

A tug of war competition held at the Mananchira Ground in Kozhikode city on September 11, 2022, to mark Onam celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The three-day Onam celebrations organised by the Kozhikode district administration, district tourism promotion council and the Tourism Department concluded here on Sunday with a number of cultural events adding colour to the festivities.

Nanthalakkoottam performed folk songs on the Kozhikode beach. The event began with Tharakappennale... They also sung popular numbers such as Minnaminunge, and Ollulleri. 

A contemporary dance performance by Samudra troupe at the Zamorins Higher Secondary School, Thali, in Kozhikode city to mark Onam celebrations on September 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Singers Minmini and Sunil Kumar performed film songs at the Butt Road stage under the aegis of Voice of Calicut troupe. Singer Tej Mervin and group came up with the nostalgia of old songs at Kuttichira. 

A tug of war competition was held at the Mananchira Ground in which the Calicut Press Club team beat the Corporation Councillors Team in the celebrity category. Samudra dance troupe performed ‘Jalam’ to highlight the significance of water in human life. Kaval, a play directed by K.K. Santhosh, was staged at the Town Hall.

