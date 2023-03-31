ADVERTISEMENT

Ombudsman for MGNREGS settles 174 complaints in Kozhikode district

March 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Majority of complaints pertained to delayed wage payment, wage denial, poor facilities at workplaces, denial of insurance coverage for accidents at worksites, and difficulties related to online recording of attendance

The Hindu Bureau

V.P. Sukumaran, Ombudsman for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has settled 174 complaints in Kozhikode district. As many as 185 complaints were submitted for the consideration of the Ombudsman last year for settlement.

A majority of complaints pertained to delayed payment of wages, denial of wages, poor facilities at workplaces, denial of insurance coverage for accidents at worksites, and difficulties related to online recording of attendance.

The Ombudsman expressed satisfaction with the support extended by the district administration and the joint project coordinator for addressing grievances in time. In Kozhikode district alone, as many as 28 adalats and 17 public hearings were held to address the reported issues in the last financial year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on complaints, direct inspection was held in 17 locations in the district. Reports were also forwarded to the State government on areas where intervention was required, said a press release issued by the Ombudsman here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

employment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US